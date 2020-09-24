Ivar Issues First Statement Following Neck Surgery

Ivar of the Viking Raiders has issued his first comment on the neck surgery that he underwent last week. As reported last Thursday, the Raw star underwent successful surgery on his neck after suffering an injury during a suicide dive during an eight-man tag team match on Raw a couple of weeks ago.

Ivar posted to his Twitter saying:

“Little over a week post surgery, the road to recovery has begun!!! I can’t say Thank you enough to everyone for all the love and support, it has been unbelievably humbling. Better, Stronger, Healthier here I come!