Ivar Is Proud of The War Raiders’ Feud With The Street Profits

– During a recent interview with Insight with Chris Van Vliet, Ivar of The War Raiders discussed the team’s somewhat infamous feud with The Street Profits and their comedic segments on WWE TV. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Ivar on their feud with The Street Profits: “I felt like originally, that whole feud, it wasn’t for us. It was for The Street Profits, because that’s their thing, or at least at the time that was their thing. They’re the comedic, funny tag team. So it just felt like everything was for them, which is fine, totally fine. It is what it is. So it was our job to do the best that we could in that role, and I think we did.”

On being proud of the work they did in the feud: “I can watch it back, I see memories of it and stuff, or just randomly running the fans. It’s funny because I’ve heard a lot of people online talk trash about that stuff, never one to my face. But I was proud of the fun, comedic stuff that we did.”

During a recent edition of WWE Raw, The War Raiders (Erik and Ivar) were successful over The Judgment Day (Finn Balor and JD McDonagh), winning the WWE World Tag Team Championships.