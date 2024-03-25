Ivar Pulled From WWE Raw Match With Andrade

Ivar will no longer be facing Andrade on tonight’s WWE Raw, as he’s not cleared to compete. WWE posted a video to Twitter on Monday with Adam Pearce noting that Ivar has been pulled from his match with Andrade as he is not medically cleared.

In Ivar’s place, Giovanni Vinci of Imperium will now face Andrade. The updated lineup for the show is:

* Ricochet vs. JD McDonagh

* Andrade vs. Giovanni Vinci

* Ivy Nile vs. Candice LeRae

* Sami Zayn vs. Bronson Reed

* Jey Uso vs. Shinsuke Nakamura

* CM Punk returns