Ivar Said He Wasn’t Sure He’d Be Able To Come Back After Last Year’s Neck Injury

In a post on Twitter, Ivar of the Viking Raiders spoke about the neck injury he suffered last year and how he wasn’t sure if he would be able to return to the ring. He and Erik wrestled at last night’s WWE Money in the Bank PPV in a loss to AJ Styles and Omos.

He wrote: “There are many ways to measure success. Last night we lost the match…in September of 2020, we didn’t know if I would ever be able to step thru the ropes again and live this dream. On a historic night, alongside my best friend, we performed in front of the WWE Universe and gave it our all. I am incredibly proud of what Erik and I accomplished last night and am forever grateful for the love and support from the WWE Universe. To be able to share that moment with my best friend and all of the fans once again is the greatest success. Thank you WWE Universe!….that being said, we still coming for those titles!”