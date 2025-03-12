wrestling / News

Ivar Wins Title Shot on Latest Episode of WWE Speed

March 12, 2025 | Posted by Joseph Lee
The latest episode of WWE Speed is now online, with Ivar defeating Dominik Mysterio to win a Speed title shot. He will face Dragon Lee next week.

Ivar won a mini-tournament to get here, defeating Mysterio and Yoshiki Inamura. Mysterio defeated Chris Sabin in the last round.

