Ivar Wins Title Shot on Latest Episode of WWE Speed
March 12, 2025 | Posted by
The latest episode of WWE Speed is now online, with Ivar defeating Dominik Mysterio to win a Speed title shot. He will face Dragon Lee next week.
Ivar won a mini-tournament to get here, defeating Mysterio and Yoshiki Inamura. Mysterio defeated Chris Sabin in the last round.
TODAY on #WWESpeed!@Ivar_WWE and @DomMysterio35 go head-to-head for a spot in the #WWESpeed Championship Match! Who will punch their ticket to face @dragonlee95? 👀 pic.twitter.com/DvWIyZfrjy
— WWE (@WWE) March 12, 2025
