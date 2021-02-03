Ivar Working With DDP During Injury Rehab

– Earlier today, WWE Hall of Famer DDP revealed that he has been working with WWE Superstar Ivar of The Viking Raiders, who is currently rehabbing from surgery for his return to the ring. Last September, Ivar suffered a neck injury during a tag team match on Raw and was forced to undergo surgery.

DDP tweeted earlier today, “Working out with Yoga Doc, @PaygeMcMahon, and @Ivar_WWE who’s rehabbing from surgery after breaking his neck in the ring last year #wwe #ddpy.” Ivar later replied to the tweet, writing, “Bang,” on his own account. You can view that exchange below.