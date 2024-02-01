Ivy Nile Comments on the Adjustment Of Going From NXT to RAW

In an interview with Wrestling Inc, Ivy Nile spoke about how she’s adjusted since moving to the main roster after her days on NXT.

She said: “Yeah, I was in ‘NXT’ for a good four years, and going to ‘Raw,’ where you watch it every Monday and being on it is, yeah, it’s incredible. Everything’s an adjustment, anything that’s new. The travel is new. In ‘NXT,’ we’re local, so for ‘Raw,’ you travel and stuff, and working with people that I’ve never wrestled before, that’s also a challenge. And the biggest superstars in the company, so it’s definitely an adjustment.

She also spoke about her relationship with the Creed Brothers. She added: “We entertain each other, we keep each other up. They’re the ones that always want to push the boundaries to getting on the plane last minute, so that’s not fun. But yeah, that’s definitely my traveling buddies.“