Ivy Nile Set For In-Ring Debut On Tonight’s WWE NXT 2.0
Ivy Nile is seemingly set to make her in-ring debut on tonight’s edition of WWE NXT. Malcolm Bivens took to Twitter to hype Nile’s match, though he didn’t offer any details on who she would be facing on the show.
“Diamond Mine’s tenderoni, Ivy Nile, is making her in-ring debut tonight! Sorry, ladies… she’s gonna be a PROBLEM,” Bivens wrote.
Nile recently joined the Diamond Mine during the debut episode of WWE NXT 2.0 last month.
Here’s the updated NXT 2.0 lineup:
* The road to NXT Halloween Havoc heats up
* NXT North American Title Match: Isaiah “Swerve” Scott vs. Santos Escobar
* Joe Gacy vs. Tommaso Ciampa (If Gacy wins, he earns a spot in the NXT Championship Match at Halloween Havoc)
* Kyle O’Reilly & Von Wagner vs. Pete Dunne & Ridge Holland
* The latest edition of Lashing Out with Lash Legend
* Ivy Nile in action
