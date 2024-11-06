wrestling / News
Ivy Nile Featured In Latest Issue Of HERS Magazine
November 5, 2024 | Posted by
Ivy Nile is featured in the latest issue of HERS Magazine. Nile posted to her Instagram account on Tuesday and noted that she is featured in the latest issue for an article titled “Fighting, Family, and Fitness.”
Nile wrote in the post:
“As everyone knows, fitness is a huge part of my life and honestly my passion. Not just for the physical part of it, but it has taught me the most discipline and what I’m truly capable of mentally. Super grateful to be a part of this article. More to come down the road.”