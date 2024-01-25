Ivy Nile Looks Back On Her Experience In NXT Compared To Raw

Ivy Nile recently discussed her experience in NXT and how it compares to being on the main roster. Nile made her debut alongside The Creed Brothers on Raw in November and she talked about being in NXT and then starting over on Raw in an interview with the Battleground Podcast.

“So in NXT, you create a very special bond with everyone because you’re at the Performance Center,” Nile said (per Fightful). “There’s just this bond that you create with people. It’s like, I have to start over here at Raw. I’ve wrestled people I’ve never wrestled before, you know, and it feels kind of different. In NXT like, there’s some people that I’ve created bonds for life, and I’ll continue to train with them and grow with them and stuff.”

She continued, “So, it’s definitely a different transition to kind of work with people that you’ve never really have ever talked with before, and obviously, you’re fighting that person. It’s just like, ‘Wait a second.’ it’s just going to be an adjustment, but it’s definitely something I’m ready for.”