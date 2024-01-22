Ivy Nile Recalls Being An Alternate For 2023 Women’s Royal Rumble Match

In a recent interview on the Battleground Podcast (per Fightful), Ivy Nile talked about a 2023 report where she was mentioned as a backup for the 2023 WWE Women’s Royal Rumble Match. Here are the highlights:

On last year’s match: “So, this is another cool thing. I was an alternate last year. I was NXT and I was brought to the [WWE Royal Rumble] to be an alternate just in case something happens,” she said. “So, I was there last year just watching and observing everything. This year, you know, I haven’t been officially announced so I don’t know for sure, but I hope to make that run.”

On her belief she would be hard to eliminate: “Watching the people who think I’ll be an easy elimination, like Nia Jax or some of these big girls that are in there who think they’re going to look at me and be like, ‘She’s an easy elimination. Let’s throw her out.’ Little do they know, I’m like a spider monkey. I’m going to hold onto the ropes or become deadweight [where] you can’t even pick me up. Oh my gosh, no. I’m either going to be the winner or I’m going to be in the final five, four, three, whatever. Like, no. I’m not going to be an easy elimination at all.”