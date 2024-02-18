Ivy Nile Weighs In On Possible MMA-Style Match With Ronda Rousey

In an interview with Fightful, Ivy Nile spoke about possibly taking on Ronda Rousey in an MMA-style match in a WWE ring. Rousey’s last WWE match was last year in a similar type of match with Shayna Baszler.

Nile said: “Is Meisha Tate still in the UFC? I think the world of her. I love her. I’m a huge fan of Ronda Rousey too. I think I would do pretty well going toe-to-toe, I think we’re better off as allies.“