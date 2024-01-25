Ivy Nile Reflects On Match With Rhea Ripley, Being a Fan Of Hers

Ivy Nile battled Rhea Ripley on the Day 1 episode of WWE Raw, and she recently looked back at the match. Nile spoke with WWE Die Woche for a new interview and talked about her WWE Women’s World Championship match against Ripley on the January 1st show, noting that it was a chance to prove herself.

“It was something that was like, another moment to show what I was made of,” Nile said (h/t to Wrestling Inc). “I’ve been a huge fan of Rhea Ripley for a long time, and the cool thing about this whole thing was I’ve probably watched every single match of hers since her time in NXT up until now. So I’ve had countless matches and years of film study on her, but for me, she didn’t really have much on me to watch. She’s had the past year or two to watch.”

She continued, “I really haven’t had that much of a chance to show what I’m made of, so I think I went into the match with an upper hand on that, knowing that I’ve had years and years on her and she really hasn’t had anything on me. So I think I went into that match with a huge surprise [for] her.”

Nile lost to Ripley in the match but had a good showing against the Judgment Day leader.