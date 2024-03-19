wrestling / News
Ivy Nile vs. Candice LeRae Set for Next Week’s WWE Raw
– During last night’s edition of WWE Raw Talk, a match between Ivy Nile and Candice LeRae was made official for next week’s Raw. Ivy Nile came to the defense of her friend Maxxine Dupri and promised to give to Candice “the hurt that she’s been giving out.”
Next week’s WWE Raw will be held at the Allstate Arena in Chicago, Illinois on Monday, March 25, with CM Punk set to appear. The show will be broadcast live on USA Network starting at 8:00 pm EST. Here’s the updated lineup:
* Ivy Nile vs. Candice LeRae
* Ricochet vs. JD McDonagh
* Andrade vs. TBA
* CM Punk returns
EXCLUSIVE: What did @MaxxineDupri have to say to @CandiceLeRae following last week's comments on #WWERaw?
Turns out @ivynile_wwe had something to say as well… pic.twitter.com/v9Lohosa24
— WWE (@WWE) March 19, 2024
How does @ivynile_wwe feel about facing @CandiceLeRae next Monday on #WWERaw?#RAWTalk@peacock pic.twitter.com/u1clJzjIkG
— WWE (@WWE) March 19, 2024
