Ivy Nile vs. Elektra Lopez Set to Headline Tomorrow’s WWE NXT Level Up

– WWE.com has confirmed the lineup for tomorrow’s episode of NXT Level Up. Tomorrow’s show will be headlined by Ivy Nile vs. Elektra Lope. Here’s the full lineup and announcement:

* Ivy Nile vs. Elektra Lopez

* Thea Hail vs. Arianna Grace

* Guru Raaj vs. Myles Borne

Nile and Lopez to throw down on NXT Level Up

An amazing episode of NXT Level Up will feature Ivy Nile tangling with Elektra Lopez in a hard-hitting affair, Thea Hail and Arianna Grace locking horns, and Guru Raaj taking on newcomer Myles Borne.

Nile, who recently came up just short in her bid to defeat Meiko Satomura for the NXT UK Women’s Title, remains undefeated in singles competition in the United States and will look to take out her frustrations on Lopez.

Lopez, meanwhile, was recently forced to start taking orders from Tony D’Angelo after Legado del Fantasma lost a high-stakes match at NXT In Your House, and she’ll look for what would likely be considered an upset win against The Pitbull of Diamond Mine.

After a cold streak on NXT Level Up, Hail recently enrolled at Chase University, and she’ll immediately look to put Andre Chase’s teachings to good use when she battles Grace.

Grace scored an eye-opening win against Amari Miller in her WWE debut match on NXT Level Up, and she recently took part in the NXT Women’s Breakout Tournament, making her a Superstar to watch on NXT 2.0 as well as NXT Level Up.

Raaj has competed in some edge-of-your-seat bouts against the likes of Javier Bernal, Trick Williams and Duke Hudson, though wins have been hard to come by. He’ll attempt to snap his cold spell with a win over the debuting Borne, who is fresh out of the Performance Center and boasts impressive amateur credentials.

Catch a thrilling edition of NXT Level Up, streaming Friday at 10/9 C on Peacock in the United States and WWE Network everywhere else!