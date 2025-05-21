wrestling / News
Ivy Nile Wins Title Shot in Latest WWE Speed
May 21, 2025 | Posted by
The latest episode of WWE Speed is now available, as Ivy Nile won a shot at Women’s Speed Champion Champion Sol Ruca. Nile defeated Kelani Jordan in the finals of the #1 contenders tournament. Nile will face Ruca next week.
TODAY on #WWESpeed!@kelani_wwe takes on @ivynile_wwe with a championship opportunity on the line. Who will earn a shot at @SolRucaWWE and the #WWESpeed Women’s Championship?! 💪 pic.twitter.com/cnLsiRQTwt
— WWE (@WWE) May 21, 2025