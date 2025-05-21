wrestling / News

Ivy Nile Wins Title Shot in Latest WWE Speed

May 21, 2025 | Posted by Joseph Lee
WWE Speed on X Logo Image Credit: WWE

The latest episode of WWE Speed is now available, as Ivy Nile won a shot at Women’s Speed Champion Champion Sol Ruca. Nile defeated Kelani Jordan in the finals of the #1 contenders tournament. Nile will face Ruca next week.

