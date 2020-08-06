wrestling / News

IWA Mid-South, CHIKARA Alumnus “Marvelous” Mitch Ryder Passes Away

August 6, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Mitch Ryder

The wrestling world has lost another member as “Marvelous” Mitch Ryder, known for his time in IWA Mid-South, has passed away. Ian Rotten announced on Facebook that Ryder had passed away. The details are not yet known; Ryder was 48.

Ryder was a multiple-decade veteran of the industry, with matches as far back as WCW in 1993 where he worked as Mitch Bell against Cactus Jack. His most prolific period though was in the late ’00s when he worked matches for a host of companies including CHIKARA with Shayne Hawke and Larry Sweeney as The Fabulous Three, the USWO and more.

Ryder’s most recent matches were for IWA Mid-South in 2016 and 2017. You can see posts reacting to Ryder’s passing below from Mance Warker, Chris Hero, Lince Dorado and more.

On behalf of 411, our condolences to the family, friends, and fans of Mr. Ryder.

