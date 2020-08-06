IWA Mid-South, CHIKARA Alumnus “Marvelous” Mitch Ryder Passes Away

The wrestling world has lost another member as “Marvelous” Mitch Ryder, known for his time in IWA Mid-South, has passed away. Ian Rotten announced on Facebook that Ryder had passed away. The details are not yet known; Ryder was 48.

Ryder was a multiple-decade veteran of the industry, with matches as far back as WCW in 1993 where he worked as Mitch Bell against Cactus Jack. His most prolific period though was in the late ’00s when he worked matches for a host of companies including CHIKARA with Shayne Hawke and Larry Sweeney as The Fabulous Three, the USWO and more.

Ryder’s most recent matches were for IWA Mid-South in 2016 and 2017. You can see posts reacting to Ryder’s passing below from Mance Warker, Chris Hero, Lince Dorado and more.

On behalf of 411, our condolences to the family, friends, and fans of Mr. Ryder.

Mitch Ryder was a rare breed that could work an old school style but still thrive while working with a younger generation in front of a contemporary crowd. His passion was evident and he was a pleasure to watch. Rest in Peace 🙏 pic.twitter.com/iQjiLCWTki — brett lauderdale (@Lauderdale11) August 6, 2020

This really sucks Mitch Ryder was one of the people that taught me so much his promos backstage at IWA midsouth old school calling it on the fly I’ll never forget him telling me if ya late get some oil on ya hands tell em your truck broke down better late then not showing up https://t.co/GZtxTmukyv — Mance Warner (@ManceWarner) August 6, 2020

RIP #MitchRyder Class act, stood up for the boys, took care of me in the ring, gave me my first real outside booking, and will be missed. pic.twitter.com/SHRM2NPN9B — Lince Dorado (@LuchadorLD) August 6, 2020

RIP Mitch Ryder. — EVIL UNO of the DARK ORDER (@EvilUno) August 6, 2020