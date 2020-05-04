IWA Mid-South Announces Plan To Resume Live Shows With Crowd On June 18th

IWA Mid-South has announced plans to resume shows with fans on June 18th in New Albany, IN, followed by a show on June 19th in Indianapolis. They noted that they will provide masks to fans who want one.

This is all based on Indiana’s plan to move to “stage 4” of re-opening their state on June 14th, which would allow social gatherings of up to 250 people as long as CDC social distancing guidelines are followed.