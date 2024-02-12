IWGP Champions To Face Off At NJPW 52nd Anniversary Event

New Japan Pro Wrestling has announced the NJPW 52nd Anniversary event will feature the IWGP World Heavyweight and Junior Heavyweight champions squaring off. The last time this type of match happened was in 2021, when El Desperado faced Kota Ibushi. The anniversary event happens on March 6.

A trademark in many anniversary events over the years has seen the IWGP Junior Heavyweight and IWGP Heavyweight Champion face off. The last time this happened was back in 2021, when El Desperado would challenge Kota Ibushi, and the tradition has come and gone over the decades, heralding back to Shinya Hashimoto’s famous 1994 battle with Jyushin Thunder Liger.

In 2024, the Anniversary match tradition will return when depending on results from Sapporo. Either El Desperado or SHO will bring the IWGP junior Heavyweight gold to Ota, and will take on the winner of Tetsuya Naito and SANADA from February 24 in Sapporo. What happens when the two top champions from each weight class square off? Find out March 6 in Ota, or live in English on NJPW World!