IWGP Heavyweight Championship Match Set For ROH/NJPW G1 Supercard

– The IWGP Heavyweight Championship match for ROH/NJPW G1 Supercard is official following the conclusion of the New Japan Cup this morning. Kazuchika Okada defeated SANADA at the show to earn a shot at Jay White’s championship on the show. G1 Supercard takes place at Madison Square Garden in New York City on April 6th.

The updated card for the event is:

* IWGP Heavyweight Championship Match: Jay White vs. Kazuchika Okada

* ROH World Championship Ladder Match: Jay Lethal vs. Marty Scurll vs. Matt Taven

* IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Championship Match: Taiji Ishimori vs. Bandido vs. Dragon Lee

* Champions vs. Champions Match For Both Titles: ROH World Tag Team Champions PCO and Brody King vs. IWGP Tag Team Champions Guerrillas of Destiny

* Rush vs. Dalton Castle

* New York Street Fight: Bully Ray vs. Any Talent From Any Company

* Pre-Show: Honor Rumble