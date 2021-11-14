IWGP Heavyweight Title Match Set For NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 16 Night Two

The IWGP World Heavyweight Championship match for NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 16 Night Two is set. During Saturday’s NJPW Battle in the Valley show, Will Ospreay came out to confront Kazuchika Okada and declared that the winner of Okada’s match with Shingo Takagi at night one of Wrestle Kingdom can face him on night two to crown the undisputed champion.

Ospreay has been claiming he is the “real” champion after he was forced to vacate the title back in May because of a neck injury. Okada earned a shot at actual champion Takagi by winning the G1 Climax.

NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 16 takes place on January 4th and 5th.