IWGP Junior Heavyweight Tag Title Match Added To NJPW Battle Autumn on November 5
October 17, 2022
New Japan Pro Wrestling has announced an IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Tag Title match for NJPW Battle Autumn on November 5. United Empire (Francisco Akira & TJP) will defend against Titan & BUSHI. Here is the updated card:
* IWGP US Championship: Will Ospreay (c) vs. Tetsuya Naito
* NEVER Openweight Championship: Karl Anderson (c) vs. Hikuleo
* Taiji Ishimori, Master Wato, El Desperado, and Hiromu Takahashi compete in a wild card tag match
* Aussie Open (Mark Davis & Kyle Fletcher) vs. TBA
* NJPW World TV Title Tournament Semifinals
* IWGP Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Championships: United Empire (Francesco Akira & TJP) (c) vs. Titan & BUSHI