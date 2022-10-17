IWGP Junior Heavyweight Tag Title Match Added To NJPW Battle Autumn on November 5

New Japan Pro Wrestling has announced an IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Tag Title match for NJPW Battle Autumn on November 5. United Empire (Francisco Akira & TJP) will defend against Titan & BUSHI. Here is the updated card:

* IWGP US Championship: Will Ospreay (c) vs. Tetsuya Naito

* NEVER Openweight Championship: Karl Anderson (c) vs. Hikuleo

* Taiji Ishimori, Master Wato, El Desperado, and Hiromu Takahashi compete in a wild card tag match

* Aussie Open (Mark Davis & Kyle Fletcher) vs. TBA

* NJPW World TV Title Tournament Semifinals

* IWGP Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Championships: United Empire (Francesco Akira & TJP) (c) vs. Titan & BUSHI