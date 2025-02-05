wrestling / News

IWGP Junior Heavyweight Title Match Added to NJPW 53rd Anniversary Show

February 5, 2025 | Posted by Joseph Lee
NJPW 53rd Anniversary Image Credit: NJPW

New Japan Pro Wrestling has announced an IWGP Junior Heavyweight title match for the NJPW 53rd Anniversary show. El Desperado will defend against Francesco Akira. The event happens on March 6. This is the first match to be announced.

