wrestling / News
IWGP Junior Heavyweight Title Match Added to NJPW 53rd Anniversary Show
February 5, 2025 | Posted by
New Japan Pro Wrestling has announced an IWGP Junior Heavyweight title match for the NJPW 53rd Anniversary show. El Desperado will defend against Francesco Akira. The event happens on March 6. This is the first match to be announced.
