IWGP And NJPW STRONG Tag Team Championships Vacated Due To Injury
Aussie Open have vacated the IWGP And NJPW STRONG Tag Team Championships due to an injury to Mark Davis. At NJPW Resurgence on Sunday, Kyle Fletcher came out and announced that Davis is injured and that they will be unable to defend the titles at NJPW Dominion as planned against the teams of Hirooki Goto & YOSHI-HASHI and EVIL & Yujiro Takahashi as originally scheduled.
He then announced that the titles, which are now vacant, will be on the line in the match between Bishamon and House of Torture at Dominion. That show takes place on June 4th.
The team was in the midst of their second run as NJPW STRONG Tag Team Champions, which now ends at 37 days. Their IWGP World Tag Team Championship reign lasted 44 days, having won the titles at Sakura Genesis in April over Goto & YOSHI-HASHI.
