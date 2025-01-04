– At today’s NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 19 event, Tetsuya Naito defeated his friend and stablemate, Hiromu Takahashi, in a singles bout. During their post-match backstage press conference, they were confronted by The United Empire’s Great-O-Khan and Jeff Cobb. Cobb was revealed as Khan’s tag team partner for Wrestle Dynasty. Also, Great-O-Khan proposed adding Naito and Hiromu to the bout, as they were the winners of the World Tag League 2024 tournament. Naito ultimately accepted the offer.

NJPW later made the change official for the title bout. It will now be a Triple Threat bout with The Great-O-Khan and Jeff Cobb vs. LIJ’s Naito and Hiromu vs. The Young Bucks. The winners will become the new IWGP Heavyweight Tag Team Titles as the belts are currently vacant.

Wrestle Dynasty is scheduled for tomorrow (Jan. 5) at the Tokyo Dome. Wrestle Dynasty will feature stars from NJPW, AEW, ROH, CMLL, and STARDOM. It will stream live on NJPW World and TrillerTV.