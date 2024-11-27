IWGP Tag Team Title Match Announced For Wrestle Dynasty

The IWGP Tag Team Championships will be on the line at Wrestle Dynasty in January. NJPW announced on Tuesday that the Young Bucks will challenge HENARE and Great-O-Khan for the titles at the crossover event on January 5th.

NJPW said in their announcement:

Young Bucks challenge for IWGP Tag Team Championships at Wrestle Dynasty

Matthew and Nicholas Jackson to face HENARE and Great-O-Khan

November 26 saw a surprise video message from Nicholas and Matthew Jackson, as they addressed their return to an NJPW ring at Wrestle Dynasty January 5.

World Tag League is currently continuing, and the winners of the tournament will have a claim to the IWGP Tag Team Championship gold in the next year. Over the last 12 years, that title shot has come January 4 at Wrestle Kingdom, but in 2024, a good number of teams already have their dance card set for the first night in the Tokyo Dome, and discussion of a winning team biding their time has been rife.

Amidst all this, the Young Bucks are hardly ones to stand on ceremony. Record seven time IWGP Junior Heavyweight Tag team Champions, three time AEW Tag team Champions and only the second team after No Limit to win both junior and heavyweight tag team gold in NJPW, the Bucks declared that they would once again win the IWGP heavyweight tag gold, and that they wanted to do so in the Tokyo Dome.

Angry at the disrespectful timing, but full of confidence that they would win World Tag League this year, Great-O-Khan and HENARE accepted the challenge, and we have another match set for the Tokyo Dome. Yet other teams, most notably WTL threepeat winners Bishamon, have talked of other plans. With Hirooki Goto and YOSHI-HASHI having made their own promise to capture trophies, IWGP Tag gold and this match with the Bucks on January 5, this announcement is sure to send angry shockwaves through the WTL field, as this story continues to develop.