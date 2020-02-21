wrestling / News
IWGP Tag Team Titles Change Hands At New Japan Road (Pics, Video)
There are new IWGP tag team champions as of this morning. The team of Hiroshi Tanahashi and Kota Ibushi, the Golden Aces, defeated the Guerrillas of Destiny (Tama Tonga and Tanga Loa) to win the belts. Tanahashi hit the High Fly Flow on Tonga for the win after Ibushi took out Loa and the interfering Jado. You can find our full report of the show here.
NEW JAPAN ROAD
2020/02/21
SUZUKI-gun NJPW
Congratulation Victory
New IWGP HW Tag Campion
Tanahashi & Ibushi
But Happy time was short
They are surprise attack by @taichi0319 & @zacksabrejr pic.twitter.com/tND3jjkv1D
— [email protected] (@GenbuJapan) February 21, 2020
The gold looks good with Ibushi and Tanahashi!! #NJPW #njroad pic.twitter.com/q1qePGHmWX
— Ciaràn (@CiaranRH) February 21, 2020
.@taichi0319 and @zacksabrejr spoils Tanahashi and Ibushi's celebration. #njroad #NJPW https://t.co/d63mH2znnl pic.twitter.com/1zkJBoUjZU
— Italo Santana (@BulletClubIta) February 21, 2020
Tanahashi & Kota Ibushi Are The New IWGP Heavyweight Tag Champs 👏👏👏 #njroad pic.twitter.com/E0P7BHRbzO
— 💕✨ (@AnnetteReid247) February 21, 2020
