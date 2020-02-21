IWGP Tag Team Titles Change Hands At New Japan Road (Pics, Video)

There are new IWGP tag team champions as of this morning. The team of Hiroshi Tanahashi and Kota Ibushi, the Golden Aces, defeated the Guerrillas of Destiny (Tama Tonga and Tanga Loa) to win the belts. Tanahashi hit the High Fly Flow on Tonga for the win after Ibushi took out Loa and the interfering Jado. You can find our full report of the show here.

