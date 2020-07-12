IWGP Tag Team Titles Change Hands at NJPW Dominion (Clips)

We have new IWGP Tag Team Champions following NJPW Dominion at in Osaka-Jo Hall. Zack Sabre Jr. And Taichi defeated Hiroshi Tanahashi and Kota Ibushi at the show today to capture the titles. You can check out some GIFs from the match below.

Tanahashi took the loss for his team, with Sabre making the pinfall after the Zack Driver. This is Sabre Jr. and Taichi’s first time holding the championships; Tanahashi and Ibushi won the titles 142 days ago at New Japan Road on February 21st.

Our own Ian Hamilton’s full review of Dominion is here.