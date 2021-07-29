wrestling / News
IWGP US Championship Match Set For NJPW Resurgence
Lance Archer’s IWGP United States Championship defense against Hiroshi Tanahashi has a date. Following Archer’s win over Hikuleo on AEW Fight For the Fallen, NJPW announced that Archer’s defense against Tanahashi will take place on the August 14th event in Los Angeles.
🏆Can @tanahashi1_100 add to his legacy?
👀Hiroshi is seeking a championship that he's never held, the @njpwglobal #IWGP US Championship.
🎯 At #njresurgence on 8/14, #TheAce looks to add the illustrious title when he challenges @LanceHoyt.
Order HERE: https://t.co/6KqoPgt2C6 pic.twitter.com/3S42aCnv7X
— FITE (@FiteTV) July 29, 2021
