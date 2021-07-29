wrestling / News

IWGP US Championship Match Set For NJPW Resurgence

July 28, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Lance Archer’s IWGP United States Championship defense against Hiroshi Tanahashi has a date. Following Archer’s win over Hikuleo on AEW Fight For the Fallen, NJPW announced that Archer’s defense against Tanahashi will take place on the August 14th event in Los Angeles.

