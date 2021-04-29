wrestling / News
IWGP US Title Match Set AEW Dynamite In Two Weeks
April 28, 2021 | Posted by
Jon Moxley will be defending the IWGP United States Championship on next week’s big episode of AEW Dynamite. It was announced on tonight’s Dynamite that Moxley will defend the championship against NJPW star Yuji Nagata on the May 12th show.
Moxley offered Nagata a shot at the US Championship earlier this month, naming Nagata as one of the “big game” he respects and wants to hunt.
The #ForbiddenDoor has been opened once again, as @tonyschiavone24 just confirmed that Wednesday, May 12 @JonMoxley will defend the #IWGP US Championship against the legendary Yuji Nagata (@nagata769) LIVE on #AEWDynamite at 8/7c on TNT!
cc: @njpwglobal@njpw1972 pic.twitter.com/yqGWgIFAWf
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 29, 2021
