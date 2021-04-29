IWGP US Title Match Set AEW Dynamite In Two Weeks

Jon Moxley will be defending the IWGP United States Championship on next week’s big episode of AEW Dynamite. It was announced on tonight’s Dynamite that Moxley will defend the championship against NJPW star Yuji Nagata on the May 12th show.

Moxley offered Nagata a shot at the US Championship earlier this month, naming Nagata as one of the “big game” he respects and wants to hunt.