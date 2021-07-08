wrestling / News
IWGP US Title Match & More Confirmed For AEW Fyter Fest Night One
July 7, 2021 | Posted by
AEW has confirmed the IWGP US Championship match and set some more bouts for next week’s AEW Fyter Fest Night One. On Wednesday’s show, AEW announced that Moxley will defend his IWGP United States Championship after Karl Anderson laid out the challenge to him.
You can see the full card below for the show, which airs Wednesday from Cear Park, Texas on TNT:
* IWGP United States Championship Match: Jon Moxley vs. Karl Anderson
* FTW Championship Match: Brian Cage vs. Ricky Starks
* Coffin Match: Darby Allin vs. Ethan Page
* Penelope Ford vs. Yuka Sakazaki
* Matt Hardy vs. Christian Cage
* Hangman Page speaks
— FITE (@FiteTV) July 8, 2021
More Trending Stories
- Tommy Dreamer on Talk of Terry Funk’s Health, Details Their Conversation From This Week
- Former Aleister Black Seemingly Reveals New Ring Name In New Video
- The Rock Says He Regrets Not Having A Longer Feud With Booker T, Booker Responds
- AJ Styles On Thinking Vince McMahon Would Give Him Country Gimmick In WWE, When He Could Retire From Wrestling