IWGP US Title Match & More Confirmed For AEW Fyter Fest Night One

AEW has confirmed the IWGP US Championship match and set some more bouts for next week’s AEW Fyter Fest Night One. On Wednesday’s show, AEW announced that Moxley will defend his IWGP United States Championship after Karl Anderson laid out the challenge to him.

You can see the full card below for the show, which airs Wednesday from Cear Park, Texas on TNT:

* IWGP United States Championship Match: Jon Moxley vs. Karl Anderson

* FTW Championship Match: Brian Cage vs. Ricky Starks

* Coffin Match: Darby Allin vs. Ethan Page

* Penelope Ford vs. Yuka Sakazaki

* Matt Hardy vs. Christian Cage

* Hangman Page speaks