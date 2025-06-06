wrestling / News
IWGP Women’s Championship Match Added to STARDOM The Conversion
June 6, 2025 | Posted by
An IWGP Women’s championship match has been added to STARDOM’s The Conversion event on June 21. Sareee will challenge with current champion Syuri or Alex Windsor. Syuri and Windsor will face off at an EVE Wrestling event today.
＼🔥6.21(土)代々木大会🔥／
🎫チケットは絶賛発売中！
👑IWGP女子選手権試合
《王者》6/6 EVE朱里/アレックス・ウインザーの勝者
🆚
《挑戦者》Sareee
『STARDOM THE CONVERSION 2025』
📅6月21日(土)
🏢国立代々木競技場 第二体育館
🔻大会情報、チケット購入はこちらhttps://t.co/yx5xjGZv06 pic.twitter.com/yCXebxiUOx
— スターダム✪STARDOM (@wwr_stardom) June 6, 2025
