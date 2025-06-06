wrestling / News

IWGP Women’s Championship Match Added to STARDOM The Conversion

June 6, 2025 | Posted by Joseph Lee
STARDOM The Conversion Image Credit: STARDOM

An IWGP Women’s championship match has been added to STARDOM’s The Conversion event on June 21. Sareee will challenge with current champion Syuri or Alex Windsor. Syuri and Windsor will face off at an EVE Wrestling event today.

