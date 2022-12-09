wrestling / News

IWGP Women’s Title Defense Set For After Wrestle Kingdom

December 9, 2022 | Posted by Joseph Lee
IWGP Women's Championship Image Credit: NJPW & STARDOM

As previously reported, an IWGP Women’s title match is set for NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17, as KAIRI will defend against Tam Nakano. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that the winner of that match will defend on February 18 in San Jose. One purpose of the title was for the champion to travel and defend it outside of Japan.

