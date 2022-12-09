wrestling / News
IWGP Women’s Title Defense Set For After Wrestle Kingdom
December 9, 2022 | Posted by
As previously reported, an IWGP Women’s title match is set for NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17, as KAIRI will defend against Tam Nakano. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that the winner of that match will defend on February 18 in San Jose. One purpose of the title was for the champion to travel and defend it outside of Japan.
More Trending Stories
- JBL Recalls Recommending Fit Finlay To Vince McMahon When He Signed With WWE
- Shawn Michaels Addresses Reports of William Regal Returning to WWE
- Jeff Jarrett Recalls Scott Hall’s Return To TNA In 2007, Kevin Nash and Samoa Joe Altercation
- Ric Flair, Dustin Rhodes, Iron Sheik, More Show Support for Barry Windham