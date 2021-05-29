wrestling / News
New IWGP World Heavyweight Champion To Be Decided at NJPW Dominion
May 29, 2021 | Posted by
We will learn who the new IWGP Heavyweight Championship is at NJPW Dominion next month. NJPW has announced that Kazuchika Okada will face Shingo Takagi at the June 7th show to determine the new champion. The title was vacated by Will Opreay due to his neck injury.
Also announced for the show was an IWGP June Heavyweight CHampionshup match between El Desperado and Yoh, and Kota Ibushi against Jeff Cobb.
