IWGP World Heavyweight Title Match Set For NJPW 53rd Anniversary Show

NJPW has announced the full card for their upcoming 53rd Anniversary Show, with an IWGP World title match set to main event. New champion Hirooki Goto will defend against Hiroshi Tanahashi. The full lineup includes:

* IWGP World Heavyweight Championship: Hirooki Goto (c) vs Hiroshi Tanahashi

* IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Championship: El Desperado (c) vs Francesco Akira

* NJPW TV Championship Open Challenge: El Phantasmo (c) vs. TBD

* Los Ingobernables De Japon (Hiromu Takahashi, Shingo Takagi, Tetsuya Naito and Yota Tsuji) vs HOUSE OF TORTURE (Dick Togo, SHO, Yujiro Takahashi and EVIL)

* War Dogs (Drilla Moloney and Gabe Kidd) vs HOUSE OF TORTURE (Ren Narita and Yoshinobu Kanemaru)

* Just 4 Guys (TAKA Michinoku, Yuya Uemaru and Taichi) vs War Dogs (Gedo, Taiji Ishimori and SANADA)

* TMDK (Hartley Jackson and Ryohei Oiwa) vs BULLET CLUB (Chase Owens and BAD LUCK FALE)