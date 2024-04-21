wrestling / News
IWGP World Heavyweight Title Match Set For Next Week’s AEW Dynamite
Jon Moxley will defend the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship against Powerhouse Hobbs on next week’s AEW Dynamite. On tonight’s episode of AEW Collision, Don Callis responded to Moxley’s challenge to Hobbs from this week’s Dynamite by announcing that he had called in some favors in NJPW. As a result, the match between the two will be for the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship and take place on Wednesday’s show.
The match is the first announced for Wednesday’s show, which will also feature the fallout from tomorrow’s AEW Dynasty PPV.
Don Callis announces a MAJOR stipulation added to the match between IWGP World Heavyweight Champion Jon Moxley and #PowerhouseHobbs!
Watch #AEWCollision LIVE on TNT@truewilliehobbs | @TheDonCallis pic.twitter.com/xtQwEBtWDl
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 21, 2024
