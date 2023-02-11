IWGP World Heavyweight Title Match Set for NJPW Battle in the Valley

– At today’s, NJPW The New Beginning in Osaka event, Kazuchika defeated Shingo Takagi in the main event to retain the IWGP World Heavyweight Title. After the match, Okada noted that he will defend the title at next week’s NJPW Battle in the Valley event in San Jose against an opponent of his choosing. He called out former IWGP Heavyweight Champion Hiroshi Tanahashi to face him in that match.

Tanahashi then came out to the ring and accepted the challenge. Okada also suggested it will be Tanahashi’s last challenge for the title. You can check out their post-match promo below.

This will be the first time Tanahashi and Okada faced each other since the G1 Climax 29 in Dallas, Texas. The last time they faced each other for the title was at Dontaku in 2018, when Okada defeated Tanahashi in his 12th defense as IWGP Heavyweight Champion.

NJPW Battle in the Valley is scheduled for February 18 at the San Jose Civic in San Jose, California.