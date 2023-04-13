wrestling / News
IWGP World Tag Team Title Match & More Set For AEW Rampage
April 12, 2023
The IWGP World Tag Team Championships will be on the line on this week’s AEW Rampage. AEW announced the following lineup for Friday’s show, which airs on TNT:
* IWGP World Tag Team Championship Match: Aussie Open vs. Best Friends
* Taya Valkyrie vs. Emi Sakura
* Jack Perry vs. Shawn Spears
* We’ll hear from FTR
