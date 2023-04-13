wrestling / News

IWGP World Tag Team Title Match & More Set For AEW Rampage

April 12, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Aussie Open AEW Rampage 2-24-23 Image Credit: AEW

The IWGP World Tag Team Championships will be on the line on this week’s AEW Rampage. AEW announced the following lineup for Friday’s show, which airs on TNT:

* IWGP World Tag Team Championship Match: Aussie Open vs. Best Friends
* Taya Valkyrie vs. Emi Sakura
* Jack Perry vs. Shawn Spears
* We’ll hear from FTR

More Trending Stories

article topics :

AEW Rampage, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading