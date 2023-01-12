IWGP World Title To Be Defended at NJPW Battle in the Valley

The IWGP World Heavyweight Championship will be on the line at NJPW Battle in the Valley. NJPW announced on Wednesday that the winner of Kazuchika Okada vs. Shingo Takagi the week before will defend the title at the February 18th event, which airs on FITE TV. The challenger has not yet been revealed.

IWGP World heavyweight Championship to be defended at Battle in the Valley! 【NJoA】

Battle in the Valley on February 18 is looking to be an explosive start to 2023 for NJPW in the US. With Mercedes Moné challenging KAIRI for the IWGP Women’s Championship, and KENTA alresady confirmed to challenge whomever the STRONG Openweight Championship, two title matches have already been made, and now a huge third has been added.

The IWGP World Heavyweight Championship will be on the line on February 18, for the first US defence of the gold since Jay White retained his title in a four way match at Forbidden Door. Just one week before Battle in the Valley, Kazuchika Okada will defend the world title against Shingo Takagi in Osaka; now it’ll either be a tight turnaround for Okada defences, or yet another bout in an intense schedule over January and February for challenger Takagi.

Who enters San Jose as the IWGP World Heavyweight Champion? And who will move to challenge for the gold?