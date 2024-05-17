IWGP World Title Eliminator Match Added To AEW Double Or Nothing

Konosuke Takeshita will get an IWGP World Heavyweight Championship Eliminator at AEW Double Or Nothing. Tony Khan announced on Thursday that Takeshita will battle champion Jon Moxley at the PPV, with a title match assured for Takeshita if he picks up the win.

Khan wrote:

“Sunday, May 26

#AEWDoN

Las Vegas @MGMGrand @njpw1972 IWGP World Title Eliminator

@JonMoxley vs @Takesoup 5 years after he arrived at AEW’s first ever event, IWGP World Heavyweight Champion Jon Moxley will fight vs Konosuke Takeshita 1-on-1 at #AEWDoN with a title shot at stake!”

The updated card for the show, which takes place on May 26th and airs live on PPV, is:

* Anarchy in the Arena: The Elite vs. Team AEW (FTR, Bryan Danielson & Darby Allin)

* AEW World Championship Match: Swerve Strickland vs. Christian Cage

* AEW Women’s World Championship Match: Toni Storm vs. Serena Deeb

* AEW TBS Championship Match: Willow Nightingale vs. Mercedes Moné

* AEW International Championship Match: Roderick Strong vs. Will Ospreay

* TNT Championship Barbed Wire Steel Cage Match: Adam Copeland vs. Malakai Black

* IWGP World Heavyweight Championship Eliminator Match: Jon Moxley vs. Konosuke Takeshita