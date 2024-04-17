IWGP World Title Match & More Set For NJPW Resurgence

NJPW has announced several matches for Resurgence, including an IWGP World Championship match and more. The company announced the following matches on Tuesday for the show, which takes place on May 11th in Toronto:

* IWGP World Heavyweight Championship Match: Jon Moxley or Ren Narita vs. Shota Umino

* NJPW Strong Openweight Championship No Rope Last Man Standing Match: Eddie Kingston vs. Gabe Kidd

* NJPW Strong Women’s Championship Match: Stephanie Vaquer vs. Alex Windsor

* Yota Tsuji & Tetsuya Naito vs. KENTA & David Finlay

* Fred Rosser & Tom Lawlor vs. Royce Isaacs & Jorel Nelson

* Matt Vandagriff vs. Adrian Quest