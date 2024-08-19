wrestling / News
IWGP World Title Match Set For NJPW King of Pro Wrestling
August 19, 2024 | Posted by
New Japan Pro Wrestling has announced an IWGP World Heavyweight title match for NJPW King of Pro Wrestling. The event happens on October 14. G1 Climax 34 winner Zack Sabre Jr will face either Tetsuya Naito or Great-O-Khan. Those two will face each other at Destruction in Kobe a month before.
