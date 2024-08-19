wrestling / News

IWGP World Title Match Set For NJPW King of Pro Wrestling

August 19, 2024 | Posted by Joseph Lee
NJPW King of Pro Wrestling Image Credit: NJPW

New Japan Pro Wrestling has announced an IWGP World Heavyweight title match for NJPW King of Pro Wrestling. The event happens on October 14. G1 Climax 34 winner Zack Sabre Jr will face either Tetsuya Naito or Great-O-Khan. Those two will face each other at Destruction in Kobe a month before.

