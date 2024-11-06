IWGP World and TV Title Matches Added to NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 19

NJPW has announced an IWGP World Heavyweight title match and an IWGP World TV Title match for Wrestle Kingdom 19. In the former, Zack Sabre Jr. will defend against Shota Umino. Meanwhile, Ren Narita will defend his title against Ryohei Oiwa and Jeff Cobb. The event happens on January 4 at the Tokyo Dome. Here’s the updated lineup:

* IWGP World Heavyweight Championship: Zack Sabre Jr. (c) vs. Shota Umino

* IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Championship: DOUKI (c) vs. El Desperado

* IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Tag Team Championship: Kevin Knight & KUSHIDA (c) vs. Bullet Club War Dogs (Clark Connors & Drilla Maloney) vs. Catch 2/2 vs. Ichiban Sweet Boys

* IWGP Global Heavyweight Championship: David Finlay (c) vs. Yota Tsuji

* IWGP World Television Championship: Ren Narita (c) vs. Ryohei Oiwa vs. Jeff Cobb

* Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. EVIL