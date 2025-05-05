IWRG Funcion Espectacular (5.4.2025) Results: Mexa Boys vs. Kamikazes

Grupo Internacional Revolucion (IWRG) presented “Funcion Espectacular” on May 4, 2025, at Arena Naucalpan. Full results from the Naucalpan de Juárez event are now available. Here are the results, courtesy of Fightful.com:

Fauno & Blue Star def. Cosmico & Felino Boy.

Halcon Suriano Jr., Golden Power & Ajolotl def. Aguila Roja, Principe Centauro & Mr. Mike.

Keyra & Bengalee def. Quimera & Princesa Azul.

Los Villanos (Rokambole Jr. & Villano V Jr.) def. Los Terribles Cerebros (Cerebro Negro & Cerebro Negro Jr.) (w/ Neurona).

Hell Boy, Tonalli & Aquiles def. The Revolution Crew (Multifacetico Jr., Puma De Oro & Hijo de Canis Lupus).

IWRG Intercontinental Tag Team Championship Match: Mexa Boys (Noisy Boy & Spider Fly) (c) def. Kamikazes (Iron Kid & Alas de Oro).