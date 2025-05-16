wrestling / News

IWRG Thursday Night Wrestling Results 5.15.25: Tag Team Main Event, More

May 16, 2025 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
IWRG Thursday Night Wrestling 5-15-25 Image Credit: IWRG

Grupo Internacional Revolucion held its Thursday Night Wrestling show last night, and the results are online. You can see the full results and livestream for the Mexico City show below, per Fightful:

* Anteo & Ikaris def. Blue Star & Viggo
* Quimera, Kali & Krazy Star def. Bengale, Sinapsis & Dulce Luna
* Gym Toluca def. Gym Fill
* Avisman vs. El Mimo
* Las Shotas def. Revolution Crew by DQ
* Bombero Infernal & Mr. Mike def. Los Terribles Cerebros

