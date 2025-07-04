wrestling / News

IWRG Thursday Night Wrestling Results 7.3.25: Charly Manson vs. Jessy Venture, More

July 4, 2025 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
IWRG Thursday Night Wrestling Results 7.3.25 Image Credit: IWRG

IWRG held its latest Thursday Night Wrestling event last night, and the full results are online. You can see the results below from the Arena Naucalpan show, per Fightful:

* Fly & Kenji def. Thunder Melendez & Enigma
* Kali & Scarlet def. Bengalee & Krista
* Caballero de Plata & Big Strippers def. Principe Centauro & Porros NG
* Lucha Random: Charly Manson def. Jessy Ventura
* Revolution Crew def. Mexa Boys
* Bombero Infernal, Mega & Oficial AK47 def. Hijo de Silver King, Villano V Jr. & Hijo del Pirata Morgan

IWRG, Jeremy Thomas

