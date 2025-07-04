IWRG Thursday Night Wrestling Results 7.3.25: Charly Manson vs. Jessy Venture, More

IWRG held its latest Thursday Night Wrestling event last night, and the full results are online. You can see the results below from the Arena Naucalpan show, per Fightful:

* Fly & Kenji def. Thunder Melendez & Enigma

* Kali & Scarlet def. Bengalee & Krista

* Caballero de Plata & Big Strippers def. Principe Centauro & Porros NG

* Lucha Random: Charly Manson def. Jessy Ventura

* Revolution Crew def. Mexa Boys

* Bombero Infernal, Mega & Oficial AK47 def. Hijo de Silver King, Villano V Jr. & Hijo del Pirata Morgan