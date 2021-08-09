IWTV 100 Results: Wheeler Yuta vs. Daniel Garcia, Orange Cassidy & Jonathan Gresham In Action

IWTV held IWTV 100 on Sunday at the H20 Wrestling Center in Williamstown, New Jersey. You can view the results from the show below, including Orange Cassidy and Jonathan Greshman in action, and a 60-minute main event between Wheeler Yuta and Daniel Garcia (via Fightful):

* IWTV Independent Wrestling World Title #1 Contendership Ladder Match: Marcus Mathers def. Austin Luke and GG Everson and Reid Walker and Ryan Redfield and Steve Sanders

* Eric Martin def. Kevin Blackwood

* RALY (Alexander James, Logan Easton LaRoux & Richard Holliday) def. Hallowicked, Jigsaw & UltraMantis Black

* Matt Makowski def. Kevin Ku

* Jonathan Gresham def. Adam Priest

* Kris Statlander & Orange Cassidy def. Lee Moriarty & Trish Adora

* No DQ Match: John Wayne Murdoch def. Warhorse

* IWTV Independent Wrestling World Championship: Wheeler YUTA (c) vs. Daniel Garcia went to a 60-minute draw