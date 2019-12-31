wrestling / News
IWTV Announces Merger With Smart Mark Video
– Smark Mark Video and IndependentWrestling.tv put out the following announcement, confirming that the two sevices have merged.
Today, we’re excited to announce that IWTV and Smart Mark Video have come to terms on a new agreement that will expand our partnership into 2020 and beyond.
This new agreement will build upon our existing relationship with Smark Mark Video, which has allowed us to bring thousands of hours of independent wrestling content to IWTV subscribers. Now the two companies are merging into a united force, in an effort to better service the independent wrestling community and the promotions we partner with.
What does this mean?
– Smart Mark Video will head our video production efforts to help improve on the quality of our live streamed events
– Speaking of live streams, new live streams will be announced soon featuring new partner promotions
– In addition to heading IWTV live event production, Smark Mark Video will continue to partner with FITE for live streams, including featured IWTV partner promotion events
– New promotions will also become a regular part of our weekly Throwback Thursday release schedule
– All IWTV partner promotions will now have access to additional distribution options through Smart Mark Video including DVD, Blu-Ray, VOD and MP4
– Equipment upgrades and further development of our apps will ensure the best possible viewing experience for fans
– A multi-casting feature will be added soon, allowing multiple events to stream live on IWTV at the same time
More information will be revealed tonight during Beyond Wrestling’s New Year’s Eve special “Heavy Lies the Crown” streaming live at 8PM EST / 5PM PST.
