IWTV Announces ‘Showcase of the Independents’ For Wrestlemania Weekend

February 8, 2021 | Posted by Joseph Lee
With WWE holding Wrestlemania in Tampa this year, the independent scene is also making its way to the area. IWTV has announced a special ‘Showcase of the Independents’ event for April 8-10 in Tampa, which will feature a variety of companies. That list includes Action Wrestling, ICW No Holds Barred, Beyond, Southern Underground Pro, Pit Fighter X and more.

