wrestling / News
IWTV Announces ‘Showcase of the Independents’ For Wrestlemania Weekend
February 8, 2021 | Posted by
With WWE holding Wrestlemania in Tampa this year, the independent scene is also making its way to the area. IWTV has announced a special ‘Showcase of the Independents’ event for April 8-10 in Tampa, which will feature a variety of companies. That list includes Action Wrestling, ICW No Holds Barred, Beyond, Southern Underground Pro, Pit Fighter X and more.
Streaming LIVE this April on IWTV
The Showcase Of The Independents
Featuring @beyondwrestling @ICWNHB @synergywrestle @NoPeaceFL @WrestleACTION1 @sup_graps
+ more to be announced! pic.twitter.com/2cA9rtnwoV
— IWTV (@indiewrestling) February 8, 2021