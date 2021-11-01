IWTV Asks Court To Deny GCW’s Motion to Dismiss Breach of Contract Lawsuit

IWTV has formally asked the presiding court in its lawsuit against GCW over an alleged breach of contract to deny a motion to dismiss. PWInsider reports that the streaming service filed the motion on October 27th asking the United States District Court Middle District of Pennsylvania to reject GCW’s motion.

IWTV filed the suit in June, alleging that GCW breached its contract with the service and that IWTV suffered over $500,000 in damages as a result. Between the time that they IWTV that they would be exiting the deal in March and the time of the lawsuit, GCW held 36 PPV events.

GCW filed a motion to dismiss on September 13th, arguing that the contract was “procured under highly problematic circumstances evidencing fraud and duress” and that the contract “includes a limitation of damage provision that expressly prohibits recovery of lost profits” and failed to state a claim upon which relief could be granted.

GCW also noted that they informed IWTV that they would be seeking alternative platforms in December of 2020 and IWTV did not file their suit until June, and that many of the allegations against them were simply duplicates of other allegations.

The motion filed on October 27th by IWTV lays out the company’s side of the dispute, noting that the two sides entered into a distribution agreement on March 19th, 2020 which granted IWTV an exclusive license during the term of the contract. IWTV says that GCW notified them of their intent to begin producing and streaming on an alternative platform on December 1st, 2020 and held PPV events on December 5th, December 31st, and January 1st which were in violation of their agreement. They notified GCW on December 7th that they were violating the agreement, with the motion noting that GCW has held 36 events outside of IWTV up to the date of the complaints filing in June. They also allege that GCW breached the agreement by “disclosing the terms of the Agreement to third parties.”

IWTV has also asked that they be able to amend their lawsuit, specifically in order to amend the Breach of Contract claim.